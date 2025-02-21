Svi Mykhailiuk News: Back to bench Friday

Mykhailiuk will resume a bench role for the Jazz in Friday's game against the Thunder.

After starting the last four games he's played for Utah, Mykhailiuk will come off the bench in Friday's game against Oklahoma City, with Jordan Clarkson resuming his role as a starter. In 12 games as a starter, the veteran guard averaged 12.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.