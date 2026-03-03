Svi Mykhailiuk headshot

Svi Mykhailiuk News: Emerges with 15 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Mykhailiuk posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 128-125 loss to the Nuggets.

Mykhailiuk continues to play a part-time role for the Jazz -- he's appeared in just four of their last seven outings despite not being listed on the injury report. As a result, he'll remain difficult to rely on as a streaming option in fantasy leagues. Mykhailiuk has averaged 11.5 points, 2.3 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 3.0 three-pointers in 17.3 minutes per tilt in his last four games, shooting 54.5 percent from deep.

Svi Mykhailiuk
Utah Jazz
