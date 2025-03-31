Fantasy Basketball
Svi Mykhailiuk News: Fails to land basket in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Mykhailiuk closed with two points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes during Monday's 110-106 loss to the Hornets.

Mykhailiuk missed all seven of his shot attempts, adding very little in terms of peripheral numbers. All-in-all, it's been a disappointing season for Mykhailiuk, playing in just 32 games thus far. In 19.3 minutes per game, he is averaging just 8.4 points and 1.8 three-pointers.

