Svi Mykhailiuk News: Fails to land basket in loss

Mykhailiuk closed with two points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes during Monday's 110-106 loss to the Hornets.

Mykhailiuk missed all seven of his shot attempts, adding very little in terms of peripheral numbers. All-in-all, it's been a disappointing season for Mykhailiuk, playing in just 32 games thus far. In 19.3 minutes per game, he is averaging just 8.4 points and 1.8 three-pointers.