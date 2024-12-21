Svi Mykhailiuk News: Joins top unit Saturday

Mykhailiuk (groin) will start in Saturday's game against the Nets.

Mykhailiuk missed two games with a groin strain before being cleared to play Thursday, though he went unused in the Jazz's 126-119 win over the Pistons. However, with Keyonte George (ankle) sitting out Saturday, the Jazz will clear a spot in the starting five for Mykhailiuk for the third time this season. In his first two starts, Mykhailiuk averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 21.0 minutes.