Svi Mykhailiuk headshot

Svi Mykhailiuk News: Joins top unit Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 1:12pm

Mykhailiuk (groin) will start in Saturday's game against the Nets.

Mykhailiuk missed two games with a groin strain before being cleared to play Thursday, though he went unused in the Jazz's 126-119 win over the Pistons. However, with Keyonte George (ankle) sitting out Saturday, the Jazz will clear a spot in the starting five for Mykhailiuk for the third time this season. In his first two starts, Mykhailiuk averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 21.0 minutes.

Svi Mykhailiuk
Utah Jazz
