Svi Mykhailiuk News: Not in lineup Saturday

Mykhailiuk is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mykhailiuk earned three straight starts while scoring double-digit points in each contest. However, he'll move back to the bench here since Cody Williams will take his place in the first unit. Mykhailiuk hasn't played a lot off the bench this season, so his fantasy upside will take a drastic hit if he's not in the starting unit.