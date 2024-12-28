Fantasy Basketball
Svi Mykhailiuk

Svi Mykhailiuk News: Not in lineup Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Mykhailiuk is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mykhailiuk earned three straight starts while scoring double-digit points in each contest. However, he'll move back to the bench here since Cody Williams will take his place in the first unit. Mykhailiuk hasn't played a lot off the bench this season, so his fantasy upside will take a drastic hit if he's not in the starting unit.

Svi Mykhailiuk
Utah Jazz
