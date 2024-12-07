Svi Mykhailiuk News: Productive in spot start Friday

Mykhailiuk posted 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Friday's 141-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Mykhailiuk got the start Friday due to the absence of Lauri Markkanen (back), and he delivered his best performance of the season while making his presence felt on both ends of the court. Mykhailiuk shouldn't become a fantasy contributor overnight, though, as he's barely seen the floor when Markkanen is available. As such, his fantasy upside will be strictly tied to the availability of the All-Star forward going forward.