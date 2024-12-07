Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Svi Mykhailiuk headshot

Svi Mykhailiuk News: Productive in spot start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Mykhailiuk posted 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Friday's 141-99 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Mykhailiuk got the start Friday due to the absence of Lauri Markkanen (back), and he delivered his best performance of the season while making his presence felt on both ends of the court. Mykhailiuk shouldn't become a fantasy contributor overnight, though, as he's barely seen the floor when Markkanen is available. As such, his fantasy upside will be strictly tied to the availability of the All-Star forward going forward.

Svi Mykhailiuk
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now