Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Svi Mykhailiuk headshot

Svi Mykhailiuk News: Productive outing as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Mykhailiuk logged 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

Mykhailiuk drew another start Monday for a Utah team that has been devastated by injuries. The sharpshooter could continue to be a short-term streaming option until the Jazz get some reinforcements back. Over his last five games, Mykhailiuk has produced averages of 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.6 three-pointers.

Svi Mykhailiuk
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now