Svi Mykhailiuk News: Resurfaces in rotation Saturday

Mykhailiuk recorded 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across nine minutes Saturday in the Jazz's 134-109 loss to the Suns.

Mykhailiuk hadn't appeared in a game since March 2, but the Jazz dusted him off and called his number off the bench midway through the third quarter, when the Suns had already built a 32-point lead. The 28-year-old was able to get hot during his abbreviated time on the court, but the strong shooting performance won't necessarily lead to more playing time. At this stage of the season, the Jazz seem content to prioritize finding minutes for younger players rather than Mykhailiuk, a 28-year-old journeyman who's on his eighth team.