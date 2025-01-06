Fantasy Basketball
Svi Mykhailiuk headshot

Svi Mykhailiuk News: Scores 12 off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 10:04am

Mykhailiuk closed with 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 20 minutes during Sunday's 105-92 win over Orlando.

Mykhailiuk reached double figures for the fourth time in his last five outings. Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Keyonte George (heel) are both banged up right now, making Mykhailiuk a streamer in deeper formats in the short term for anyone needing three-pointers -- he's averaging 2.6 triples per game over his last five outings.

Svi Mykhailiuk
Utah Jazz
