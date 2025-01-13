Svi Mykhailiuk News: Scores 16 points off bench Sunday
Mykhailiuk had 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 17 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 overtime victory over Brooklyn.
Mykhailiuk was limited to only 17 minutes off the bench Sunday, but he made the most of his minutes with an efficient shooting performance and a crafty passing display. With Lauri Markkanen doubtful to play Wednesday due to a back injury, Mykhailiuk could be in line for a short-term uptick in both playing time and fantasy upside.
