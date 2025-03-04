Svi Mykhailiuk News: Scores eight points

Mykhailiuk finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 15 minutes during Monday's 134-106 loss to Detroit.

Making his first appearance since Feb. 24, Mykhailiuk took advantage of the lopsided score in this contest for some rare minutes. With the Jazz relying heavily on their youth, opportunities could be few and far between for the veteran sharpshooter.