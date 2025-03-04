Fantasy Basketball
Svi Mykhailiuk headshot

Svi Mykhailiuk News: Scores eight points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Mykhailiuk finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 15 minutes during Monday's 134-106 loss to Detroit.

Making his first appearance since Feb. 24, Mykhailiuk took advantage of the lopsided score in this contest for some rare minutes. With the Jazz relying heavily on their youth, opportunities could be few and far between for the veteran sharpshooter.

