Svi Mykhailiuk News: Second straight 18-point game

Mykhailiuk finished Thursday's 122-120 loss to the Trail Blazers with 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in 25 minutes.

Mykhailuk continues to capitalize on his opportunity as a starter for the Jazz, scoring a season-high 18 points for the second straight game. The 27-year-old was red-hot from beyond the arc, drilling six of his 12 attempts from deep.