Svi Mykhailiuk News: Serviceable results in start

Mykhailiuk racked up 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes during Friday's 136-123 loss to New Orleans.

Mykhailiuk continues to be serviceable for the banged-up Jazz, as he's now hit double-digit scoring figures in seven of his last eight appearances. During this frame, the veteran sharpshooter has averaged 13.0 points, 2.5 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.6 threes in 21.3 minutes. That said, it's hard to envision Mykhailiuk playing a significant role in Utah's rotation once the frontcourt eventually gets back Lauri Markkanen (back), John Collins (hip) and Walker Kessler (rest), leaving the former with a cloudy rest-of-season fantasy outlook.