Svi Mykhailiuk headshot

Svi Mykhailiuk News: Slides back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 4:56pm

Mykhailiuk isn't part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Mykhailiuk logged back-to-back starts while the Jazz dealt with several injuries, but he'll return to the second unit Wednesday now that the Jazz is mostly healthy. In seven appearances off the bench this season, Mykhailiuk is averaging 7.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals across 15.7 minutes.

Svi Mykhailiuk
Utah Jazz
