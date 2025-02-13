Fantasy Basketball
Svi Mykhailiuk News: Starting sans Clarkson

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 5:43pm

Mykhailiuk will start in Thursday's game against the Clippers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

The 27-year-old will receive the starting nod with Jordan Clarkson (foot) on the shelf. Mykhailiuk has received two DNPs due to a coach's decision over his last five outings on the active roster, though he started in the other three, averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 24.3 minutes per game.

