Svi Mykhailiuk News: Starting sans Clarkson
Mykhailiuk will start in Thursday's game against the Clippers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
The 27-year-old will receive the starting nod with Jordan Clarkson (foot) on the shelf. Mykhailiuk has received two DNPs due to a coach's decision over his last five outings on the active roster, though he started in the other three, averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 24.3 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now