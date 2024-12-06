Fantasy Basketball
Svi Mykhailiuk headshot

Svi Mykhailiuk News: Starting sans Markkanen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Mykhailiuk will start Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

The Jazz will be without Lauri Markkanen (back) in this game, meaning Mykhailiuk will take his place in the starting unit. The seven-year journeyman forward has started just one game this season, a 122-103 loss to the Nuggets on Nov. 27, where he posted seven points across 21 minutes.

