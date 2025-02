Mykhailiuk is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Mykhailiuk will replace the injured Lauri Markkanen (back) in Utah's starting lineup. In eight starts this season, Mykhailiuk is averaging 14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 23.9 minutes.