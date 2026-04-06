Svi Mykhailiuk headshot

Svi Mykhailiuk News: Strong line off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Mykhailiuk had 17 points (6-16 FG, 5-14 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 146-111 loss to the Thunder.

This was an outlier performance for Mykhailiuk in the lopsided loss, so fantasy managers probably shouldn't overreact. Over his last five games, he's averaging 12.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 3.4 three-pointers in 16.9 minutes per contest.

Svi Mykhailiuk
Utah Jazz
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