Svi Mykhailiuk News: Underwhelms again Friday

Mykhailiuk produced six points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 18 minutes during Friday's 140-112 loss to Indiana.

Mykhailiuk has been a non-factor for the Jazz this season, a trend that continues despite the fact Utah is without a number of key personnel. He has appeared in five games over the past two weeks, averaging 2.8 points in 13.5 minutes.