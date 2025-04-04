Fantasy Basketball
Svi Mykhailiuk headshot

Svi Mykhailiuk News: Underwhelms again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Mykhailiuk produced six points (2-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists over 18 minutes during Friday's 140-112 loss to Indiana.

Mykhailiuk has been a non-factor for the Jazz this season, a trend that continues despite the fact Utah is without a number of key personnel. He has appeared in five games over the past two weeks, averaging 2.8 points in 13.5 minutes.

Svi Mykhailiuk
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
