Sy Chatman News: Contributes off bench in loss

Chatman recorded four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 10 minutes in Wednesday's 121-102 loss to Austin.

Chatman provided a boost off the bench despite playing just 10 minutes, ending second among Wolves bench players in rebounds to go along with a pair of shots made. Chatman has appeared in eight games this season, averaging 2.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest.