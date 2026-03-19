Sy Chatman News: Erupts for season-high 23 points
Chatman collected 23 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 141-124 G League loss to Delaware Blue Coats.
Chatman dropped a season-high 23 points Wednesday, reaching the 20-point for the first time this year altogether. Through 11 G League regular-season contests, the 25-year-old is averaging 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 18.6 minutes per game.
Sy Chatman
Free Agent
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