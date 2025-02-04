Sy Chatman News: Lifts bench in scoring in defeat

Chatman posted 13 points (3-4 FG, 5-6 FT) and two steals over 21 minutes in Monday's 147-118 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Chatman boosted the Wolves bench on both ends of the court Monday, leading all second unit players in scoring and steals in just over 20 minutes of action. In 18 contests, Chatman has tallied 3.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per outing this season.