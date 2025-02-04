Fantasy Basketball
Sy Chatman

Sy Chatman News: Lifts bench in scoring in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Chatman posted 13 points (3-4 FG, 5-6 FT) and two steals over 21 minutes in Monday's 147-118 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Chatman boosted the Wolves bench on both ends of the court Monday, leading all second unit players in scoring and steals in just over 20 minutes of action. In 18 contests, Chatman has tallied 3.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per outing this season.

Sy Chatman
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
