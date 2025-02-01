Sy Chatman News: Limited time off bench in loss

Chatman finished with two points (1-2 FG) and one rebound over four minutes in Friday's 103-94 G League loss to Maine.

Chatman played a limited amount of the Iowa bench Friday, taking the floor over a team-low minute total while cracking the scoring column late in the contest. Chatman has appeared in 17 G League games this season, averaging 2.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per outing.