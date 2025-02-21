Sy Chatman News: Reaches double figures off bench

Chatman finished with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT) and one assist over 13 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 G League loss to Sioux Falls.

Chatman made the most of his limited time off the Wolves bench Thursday by ending as one of two second unit players and as one of seven Iowa players in double figures in scoring in a losing effort. Chatman has appeared in 23 G League outings this season, averaging 4.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest.