Sy Chatman News: Scoreless in limited time off bench

Chatman was held scoreless (0-1 FG) over seven minutes in Monday's 123-93 G League loss to Oklahoma City.

Chatman played a limited role off the bench in Monday's outing, playing in a bench-low minute total and failed to connect on his lone shot of the contest. Chatman has appeared in 28 G League contests, averaging 4.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.