Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sy Chatman headshot

Sy Chatman News: Scoreless in limited time off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Chatman was held scoreless (0-1 FG) over seven minutes in Monday's 123-93 G League loss to Oklahoma City.

Chatman played a limited role off the bench in Monday's outing, playing in a bench-low minute total and failed to connect on his lone shot of the contest. Chatman has appeared in 28 G League contests, averaging 4.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Sy Chatman
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now