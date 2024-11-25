Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Sy Chatman headshot

Sy Chatman News: Strong on glass off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Chatman posted four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 18 minutes in Saturday's 111-88 victory over Grand Rapids.

Chatman provided a boost off the Iowa bench in Saturday's blowout victory, ending second on the team in rebounds while leading all Wolves bench players in boards. Chatman has averaged 3.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over two outings so far this season.

Sy Chatman
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now