Sy Chatman News: Strong on glass off bench in win

Chatman posted four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 18 minutes in Saturday's 111-88 victory over Grand Rapids.

Chatman provided a boost off the Iowa bench in Saturday's blowout victory, ending second on the team in rebounds while leading all Wolves bench players in boards. Chatman has averaged 3.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over two outings so far this season.