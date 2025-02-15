Sy Chatman News: Tallies double-double off bench

Chatman recorded 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist over 38 minutes in Thursday's 121-116 G League loss to Rip City.

Chatman provided a nice spark off the Iowa bench in Thursday's contest, leading all Wolves players in blocks and steals while pacing the second-unit players in scoring and rebounds in a double-double performance. Chatman has appeared in 22 G League contests, averaging 4.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.7 blocks and 0.6 assists per game.