Symir Torrence Injury: Out Thursday due to knee issue
Torrence was unavailable for Thursday's 123-108 G League win over the Maine Celtics after picking up a knee injury.
Torrence has featured in a bench role throughout the current season, so his absence only reduced the team's depth in the last game. While the guard's recovery timeline remains unclear, Jaden Akins is back from an ankle injury and could see extended action in his place.
Symir Torrence
Free Agent
