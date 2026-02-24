Taelon Peter News: Inactive for Tuesday's contest
Peter (two-way) is listed out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Peter will be in street clothes for a second straight game while the Pacers look to manage his availability as the season winds down. The two-way player has already suited up in 36 games this season, so he can be active for just 14 more contests the rest of the way before Indiana would need to upgrade him to a standard NBA contract.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now