Taelon Peter News: Not playing Tuesday

The Pacers have ruled out Peter (two-way) for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Peter had averaged 14.0 minutes per game while appearing in three of the Pacers' previous four contests, but Indiana will hold him out Tuesday in an effort to manage his availability for the rest of the campaign. The two-way rookie out of Liberty has been active for 40 games this season and will be eligible to suit up for 10 of the Pacers' remaining 13 contests.