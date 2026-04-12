Taelon Peter News: Rough night Sunday

Peter totaled three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 loss to the Pistons.

Peter ended his season with an underwhelming performance, failing to take advantage of a situation that will likely disappear heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Assuming Indiana makes a push next season, it's hard to see Peter playing any sort of meaningful role. In nine appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 7.6 points, 1.1 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 18.9 minutes per contest.