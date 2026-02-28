Taevion Kinsey Injury: Away on international duty

Kinsey didn't take part in Friday's 130-126 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers due to FIBA international duty.

Kinsey is representing the USA in FIBA World Cup qualifiers, so he likely won't be available for his club for a few more days. He was one of the G League Warriors' most reliable scoring contributors over the last few games prior to this absence, and he should challenge Chance McMillian for a starting spot as soon as he's back with the team.