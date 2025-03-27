Taevion Kinsey News: Efficient effort Thursday

Kinsey racked up 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 43 minutes of Thursday's 119-117 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Kinsey closed the regular season with a good overall performance, although his team suffered a second straight loss. After being a consistent starter throughout the 2024-25 campaign, Kinsey has served as a versatile asset while maintaining his shooting efficiency around 53 percent from the field.