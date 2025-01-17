Taevion Kinsey News: Erupts for 28 points in G League

Kinsey had 28 points (12-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 37 minutes Thursday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 120-111 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Kinsey led his team with 28 points, his best mark of the 2024-25 campaign. He's scored in double figures in four straight matchups, averaging 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists during this brief stretch.