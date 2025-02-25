Taevion Kinsey News: Full stat line in win

Kinsey closed with 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-96 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Kinsey supplied a full stat line Monday, reaching double figures in scoring in his fourth straight outing. Over his last 10 G League games, the 24-year-old is averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 35.7 minutes while shooting an efficient 64.6 percent from the field.