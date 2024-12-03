Taevion Kinsey News: Game-high 23 points
Kinsey registered 23 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 119-101 G League loss to the Valley Suns.
After three straight single-digit outings, Kinsey exploded for a season-high 23 points, marking his second game with at least 20. Across nine G League appearances, Kinsey has averaged 12.6 points while shooting 53.0 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from deep.
Taevion Kinsey
Free Agent
