Taevion Kinsey News: Leads form deep as top scorer

Kinsey put forth 25 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes in Sunday's 122-120 win over the Memphis Hustle in the G League Winter Showcase.

Kinsey lifted Salt Lake City offensively, connecting on a team-best mark from three and leading all players in scoring in a winning effort. Kinsey has recorded 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals over 16 G League contests this season.