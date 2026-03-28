Taevion Kinsey News: Leads team in scoring Friday

Kinsey produced 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Friday's 112-106 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Kinsey put in a solid shooting effort from the field against the Legends while performing well above his averages of 16.3 points and 3.8 assists per game. He's in good form with more than 20 points in three of his last four appearances.