Taevion Kinsey News: Poor shooting night

Kinsey recorded 10 points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 127-118 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Despite a poor shooting night, Kinsey scored in double figures for a fourth straight game. He's averaging 11.8 points per game on 41.9 percent shooting from the field.