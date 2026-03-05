Taevion Kinsey News: Powers team to victory

Kinsey finished with 27 points (10-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes Wednesday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 121-117 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Kinsey posted his best scoring performance of the regular season Wednesday and shot the basketball with efficiency after hitting on only 36.8 percent of his field-goal attempts in his previous matchup. He's also been productive on the opposite end of the court, where he's recorded a steal in four straight appearances.