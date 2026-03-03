Taevion Kinsey News: Returns to G League action Monday

Kinsey (not injury related) logged 19 points (7-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in Monday's 113-104 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

After representing the USA in Sunday's FIBA World Cup qualifier versus Mexico, Kinsey reported back to the Santa Cruz Warriors and made his first G League appearance since Feb. 12. Across his last 20 G League contests, the 25-year-old swingman is averaging 15.3 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 33.2 minutes per game.