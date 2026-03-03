Taevion Kinsey News: Returns to G League on Monday
Kinsey (not injury related) logged 19 points (7-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in Monday's 113-104 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.
After representing the USA in Sunday's FIBA World Cup qualifier versus Mexico, Kinsey reported back to the Santa Cruz Warriors and made his first G League appearance since Feb. 12. Across his last 20 G League contests, the 25-year-old swingman is averaging 15.3 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 33.2 minutes per game.
Taevion Kinsey
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now