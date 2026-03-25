Taevion Kinsey News: Scores 22 points in loss

Kinsey recorded 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 131-119 G League Loss versus the Stars.

Kinsey had a solid outing despite the loss, leading the team in both scoring and steals in addition to finishing second in assists. Across 44 outings this season, the 28-year-old is currently averaging 16.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.