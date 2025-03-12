Taevion Kinsey News: Solid production in win

Kinsey finished with 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 121-119 win over the Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.

Kinsey's six assists tied a team high Tuesday, representing his best output in this area since the Jan. 29 win over the Valley Suns. The former Marshall standout has been a mainstay in the starting lineup in 2024-25, and he's averaged 10.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks in 33.2 minutes across his last 10 outings.