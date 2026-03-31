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Taj Gibson Injury: Could play vs. Knicks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Gibson (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Gibson has missed the Grizzlies' last two matchups due to right foot soreness. He'll presumably take the court for shootaround and warmups to determine whether he feels healthy enough to give it a go Wednesday.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
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