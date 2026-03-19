Taj Gibson headshot

Taj Gibson Injury: Doubtful for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Gibson is doubtful to play Friday versus the Celtics due to soreness in his right foot.

It looks like Gibson will skip the first leg of this back-to-back set, and we should get official confirmation on his status closer to Friday's tipoff. Taylor Hendricks could see a minor uptick in minutes with Gibson unavailable.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
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