Taj Gibson headshot

Taj Gibson Injury: Doubtful for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Gibson (foot) is doubtful for Monday's game versus the Suns.

It's looking like Gibson will miss his second straight game Monday, and his minimal minutes will go to Taylor Hendricks. Check back closer to Monday's tipoff for official confirmation on Gibson's status.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
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