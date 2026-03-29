Taj Gibson Injury: Doubtful for Monday
Gibson (foot) is doubtful for Monday's game versus the Suns.
It's looking like Gibson will miss his second straight game Monday, and his minimal minutes will go to Taylor Hendricks. Check back closer to Monday's tipoff for official confirmation on Gibson's status.
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