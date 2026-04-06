Taj Gibson Injury: Doubtful for Monday
Gibson (foot) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Gibson is expected to miss the second leg of this back-to-back set, leaving the Grizzlies incredibly thin in the frontcourt. The veteran big man had missed the Grizzlies' previous four games due to right foot injury management, but he posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across seven minutes Sunday in the Grizzlies' 131-115 loss to the Bucks.
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