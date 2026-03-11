Taj Gibson Injury: Doubtful for Thursday
Gibson (reconditioning) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
Gibson has yet to make his debut for the Grizzlies, but he's not expected to be a significant part of the rotation. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to Thursday's tip.
