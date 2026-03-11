Taj Gibson headshot

Taj Gibson Injury: Doubtful for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Gibson (reconditioning) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

Gibson has yet to make his debut for the Grizzlies, but he's not expected to be a significant part of the rotation. Check back for official confirmation on his status closer to Thursday's tip.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
