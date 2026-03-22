Taj Gibson headshot

Taj Gibson Injury: Iffy to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Gibson (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Gibson has been a regular on the injury report due to right foot soreness. If he's unable to play Monday, then Taylor Hendricks would see a boost in minutes off the bench against Atlanta.

Taj Gibson
Memphis Grizzlies
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